Richard Masters says pandemic will cost PL almost £2billion by end of season

The coronavirus pandemic will have cost the Premier League close to £2billion by the end of the season, its chief executive Richard Masters has said, but he hopes to start next season with full stadia.Saturday marks a year since the suspension of the English professional game because of the Covid-19 outbreak, leaving the league open to demands for rebates from broadcasters and its clubs unable to welcome spectators to any meaningful level since.