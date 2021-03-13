Corona Virus Relief Package

President Joe Biden signed the 1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus relief package this means many of you will soon be getting money in your accounts.

News 1's kourtney williams spoke with some lafayette residents about what they plan to do with their stimulus checks.

Many americans around the world can expect money to be deposited into there accounts as early as this weekend president joe biden stated that passing the coronavirus relief package was his first priority the package also includes a three hundred dollar extension to unemployent benefits.

I spoke with two students at the university of louisiana at lafayette and they said they plan to use their check as an emergency fund sot i would basically just save my check because i want to see about what i can do for the future instead of just spending it as soon as i get it president joe biden stated giving people in this nation, working people, middle-class folks, the people who built this country, a fighting chance is important because this gives them the oportunity to get back on their feet the united states bureau of labor statistics reported the unemployment rate dropped to 6.9 percent months after the pandemic began.

Democrats have called the bill necessary to sustain the economic recovery as more than 20 million people are still receiving some form of unemployment benefits, and millions are struggling to afford food and housing.

Taylor welch says she believes that the stimulus will be beneficial for everyone including college students sot i just think i's very beneficial and needed for everyone i tjink everyone should be able to recieve it legislators are also reminding everyone that the payments do not all go out at once.

Those whose bank information is on file with the irs would be first and others may receive paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the