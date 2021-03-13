Two local murder investigations

Two men were found dead Friday morning, one in Oneida County and one in Herkimer County

State police are investigating a homicide.

Utica police are investigating a homicide.

And they're both trying to determine if the cases are connected.

The story starts at 5:30 this morning.... when a body was found in the middle of a road, in litchfield.

State police say 19 year old akwen ajang, from utica, was found on camp road, in litchfield, in herkimer county.

Our cameras arrived to the crime scene to find a road block by state police.

They're asking that if you heard anything or saw anything in this area between midnight and sunrise... to call state police at 315-366-6000.

Two hours after the body was discovered in litchfield..... a discovery in utica.

At 7:30 this morning, utica police were called to a home on the 16 hundred block of sunset avenue where 20- year-old kelvin valladares' body was found in a backyard.

Utica police say he died of a gunshot.

State police, at noon, said it was too early to say if the two cases are connected.

We are continuing to make calls and ask question.

Again, the two victims..... 19 year old akwen ajang.

And 20-year-old kelvin valladares.

Both of utica.

State police and utica police have declined our requests for on- camera interviews.

