TGen to study the relationship between pets and COVID-19, looking for pet participants

WORKING TO UNDERSTAND EXACTLYHOW COVID-19 AFFECTS PETS ANDTHEIR OWNERS.

I TALKED TOSOMEONE ON THAT RESEARCH TEAMWHO TELLS US HOW SOME OF YOUCAN PARTICIPATE.SO FAR IN THE UNITED STATESMORE THAN 120 PETS HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19.

INARIZONA 4 PETS 2 DOGS AND2 CATS HAVE TESTED POSTIVE.HAYLEY YAGLOM TGEN'S GENOMICEPIDEMIOLOGIST SAYS THOSEPETS WERE FROM MARICOPA ANDPIMA COUNTY.

00:19 HAYLEYYAGLOM / GENOMICEPIDEMIOLOGIST, TGEN "WE DOKNOW THAT ANIMALS.SPECIFICALLY PETS, SUCH ASDOGS AND CATS ARE SUSCEPTIBLETO BECOMING EXPOSED TO ANINFECTED WITH A VIRUS THATCAUSES COVID.

THUS FAR, THEREHAS BEEN NO EVIDENCE TO SHOWTHAT ANIMALS PLAY ASIGNIFICANT ROLE IN SPREADINGTHE VIRUS BACK TO PEOPLE." SOTHIS PROJECT AIMS TO LEARNMORE ABOUT THAT RELATIONSHIPBETWEEN COVID AND PETS TOBETTER CHARACTERIZE HOW THEVIRUS IMPACTS THEM AND THEIROWNERS.

00:30 HAYLEY YAGLOM /GENOMIC EPIDEMIOLOGIST, TGEN"THERE ARE SO MANY INFECTIOUSDISEASES THAT AND CHRONICDISEASES THAT IMPACT BOTHHUMAN AND ANIMAL POPULATIONS,AND YOU KNOW COVID FALLS RIGHTINTO THAT CATEGORY.

SO PETSCAN BECOME SYMPTOMATIC ANDTHEY ACTUALLY DEVELOP SIGNSAND SYMPTOMS PRETTY SIMILAR TOWHAT PEOPLE CAN DEVELOPRESPIRATORY SIGNS, SUCH ASCOUGHING AND DIFFICULTYBREATHING, GASTROINTESTINALSIGNS HIGH FEVER AND THEY CANUNFORTUNATELY PASSED AWAY FROMCOVID-19 AS WELL, ALTHOUGH ITDOES NOT SEEM TO BE AS COMMONAS WITH PEOPLE." TGEN ISLOOKING TO STUDY 100 CATS ANDDOGS FROM ALL OVER ARIZONA.THE PET'S OWNER MUST HAVECONTRACTED COVID-19 WITHINABOUT TWO WEEKS OFPARTICIPATING IN THE STUDY.YAGLOM BELIEVES HER AND HERTEAM WILL BE SAMPLING PETSOVER THE NEXT SIX MONTHS.00:11 HAYLEY YAGLOM / GENOMICEPIDEMIOLOGIST, TGEN "THE BESTOPTION IS FOR INTERESTEDINDIVIDUALS TO JUST REACH OUTTO US VIA OUR PROJECT EMAILADDRESS, AND WE WILL WORK WITHFOLKS TO SCHEDULE A CONVENIENTTIME TO COME VISIT THEIR HOMEAND SAMPLE THEIR PETS."THIS PROJECT IS INCOLLABORATION WITH THE ARIZONADEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES.FOR MORE INFORMATION VISITOUR WEBSITE.MANY PEOPLE WO