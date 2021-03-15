15 People Shot In Party At South Chicago Garage, 2 Dead

Two people were killed and 13 others were injured in a mass shooting in during a party in the Park Manor neighborhood early Sunday.
CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports.
Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago's South Side early Sunday, killing two people and wounding 13 others. Those shot were between..
CHICAGO — At least 12 people were shot at a party Sunday morning in Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, leaving at..