End of an Era: Drew Brees says farewell to the NFL

On Sunday, the 15-year anniversary of his signing with the Black and Gold, Drew Brees announced his retirement on Instagram, well technically his kids did, but that’s neither here nor there.

- - - i think we all knew this day wa- only a matter of when...- and not if... but it doesn't- make it any easier to bid - farwell, to a - living legend... a super bowl - champion... the n-f-l's all-tim- leading passer... and the - heartbeat of the new orleans- saints... drew brees.

- on sunday... the 15-year- anniversary of his signing with- the black and gold... brees - announced his retirement, on- instagram... well... technicall- his kids did... but - that's neither here nor there.- anyway... the future pro- football hall of famer has a- resume that needs more than one- page... or a really small - font... as the m-v-p of super - bowl 44... with at least 11 - major - passing records, to his name.

- the 42-year-old brees wraps up- his illustrious career, with- 80,358 yards... and is second - with 571 passing touchdowns...- behind only tom brady.- - despite going out with four - straight n-f-c south titles...- brees and the saints were never- able to replicate the - magic, from 2009... even though- he was willing to keep coming - back... until they got the job- done.

- - "you know, really i've- approached the last - four seasons with that mentalit- of i'll just pour everything i- have into the season then - i'll give myself at least a - little while after the season t- - - - soak it in with my family and m- wife, brittany and then make a- very thoughtful decision.

But i- think going into- this season i felt like 'this - was going to be it, and let's g- - - - get it.'- effective upon his retirement..- brees will now join n-b-c sport- in the booth... to start the- next phase of his life.

- thanks for all the memories,- drew... sincerely... a- katrina kid.- now that all being said... look- like new orleans might be - ready to hand the keys over to- jameis winston... who re-signed- with the saints, on a one-year- deal... worth up to 12-million- dollars... per multiple reports- the base salary was not yet - leaked... and he'll have to - compete for the starting job, - with taysom hill... who - agreed to re-structure his-