Crawfordsville Fire Department Holds Vaccine Clinic For Teachers

Now they are using that same infrastructure to make sure teachers in their community are getting vaccinated.

The Crawfordsville fire department is well known in the state of Indiana for their Community Paramedicine program.

Is making sure that teachers in montgomery county are getting vaccinated against covid-19.

I talked with the fire department and learned how they were able to put together a vaccination clinic for teachers in such a short amount of time.

(nats( a round of applause from teachers for first responders making sure educators were able to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"they came to us wanting to know what we can do to set this up and make it happen and it was an easy thing to do."- gregg hunt the crawfordsville fire department is well known in the state of indiana for their community paramedicine program.

"it's important to prioritize our teachers right now.

They are doing so much for our kids and we are asking them to do so much more during this pandemic.

Stuff that they normally wouldn't have to do."-paul miller the fire department says they have been in constant communication with all three school districts through out the pandemic.

So when they got word that teachers were able to be vaccinated at any site in indiana as of monday..

They got the ball rolling on creating a vaccination clinic.

"we are the only one that is a provider so we can order vaccinations store them and role them out mobile."

-paul miller teachers who got their first does of vaccine say they are proud of their community for making teachers a priority.

"it feels great to finally have that weight off our sholders and just feel more comfortable in our classrooms because thats what we are wanting is to feel safe in our classrooms."-laurie vellner the fire department vaccinated 30 teachers today and they plan on vaccinating the rest of the school districts on friday.

On friday around 400 school employees will get their first round of vaccinations.

