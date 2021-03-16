Bizarre Milk ATM opens in Indian-administered region of Jammu and Kashmir

The coin-operated machine in the town of Pulwama allows locals to purchase fresh milk around the clock.

Authorities in the Indian-administered territory of Jammu and Kashmir have installed a milk ATM.

According to officials from the department of animal husbandry, the new machine can store 500 litres of milk which it maintains at 4-degrees centigrade.

To promote the unusual vending machine, authorities gave out 250 litres for free on Monday (March 15).

Jammu and Kashmir is a region administered by India and consists of the southern portion of the larger Kashmir region, which has been the subject of a dispute between India and Pakistan since 1947, and between India and China since 1962.