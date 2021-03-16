Brandon Clark sentenced in Utica

The man who admitted to murdering 17-year-old Bianca Devins in Utica in 2019 was sentenced in Oneida County Court Tuesday.

Day today for brandon clark...the cicero man who murdered 17-year-old bianca devins of utica back on boilermaker sunday of 2019.

News chanel two's joleen ferris was in court for this emotional day...and joinns now live from the oneida county court hous einm utica with the very latest.

Joleen, good afternoon.

In february of last year.... clark pleaded guilty to murdering the utica teen a year prior on boilermaker sunday.

He later tried to withdraw that guilty plea.... claiming that his lawyer coerced him into it.

The judge initially assigned him a new attorney..... but by october of last year.... that request to take back his plea was denied by an oneida county court judge.

