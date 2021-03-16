Elliot Page Reflects on His Gender Identity Journey

Elliot Page spoke with ‘Time’ in late February for the first interview since he publicly came out as transgender on Instagram.

During the interview, Page recalled how he “wanted to be a boy” ever since he was a child, even cutting his hair around age nine.

At ten-years-old, Page became a professional actor and had to grow his hair out again to “look a certain way.”.

From there, Page ascended into stardom but never truly “recognized [himself].”.

I just never recognized myself … For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself … [I didn’t know] how to explain to people that even though [I was] an actor, just putting on a T-shirt cut for a woman would make me so unwell, Elliot Page, to 'Time'.

Speaking about his decision to come out as gay in 2014, Page said that the discomfort he felt in his body never went away.

It wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that Page was forced to focus on the things he had been "unconsciously" avoiding to that point.

I had a lot of time on my own to really focus on things that I think, in so many ways, unconsciously, I was avoiding … I was finally able to embrace being transgender … and letting myself fully become who I am, Elliot Page, to 'Time'.

His public disclosure, although filled with “fear and anxiety,” ultimately made Page feel “true excitement” and “deep gratitude.”.

This feeling of true excitement and deep gratitude to have made it to this point in my life … mixed with a lot of fear and anxiety, Elliot Page, to 'Time'