Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:21s 0 shares 1 views
Trevor Lawrence celebrates bachelor party ahead of wedding, NFL draft

Clemson University football player Trevor Lawrence was seen celebrating his bachelor party at Mandalay Bay over the weekend.

TMZ getting a photo of the national champion quarterback who is getting married this month.

