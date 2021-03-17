5:30pm Pop Up Clinic 03.17.2021

THE JOHNSON AND JOHNSON SINGLE-DOSE VACCINE IS BEGINNING DISTRIBUTED MORE IN THE STATE.

L3: abc 36 news white pop-up vaccine clinic owingsville today.... 300 doses of the vaccine are being given out at the bath county senior center at a pop-up clinic.

Walgreens and the gateway area development district are holding the clinic in owingsville.

The vaccine was available to several groups.... including anyone 16 and older with health conditions and all essential workers.

L3: abc 36 news white stephen mcguire montgomery county resident its a relief actually its a big relief, you know cause everywhere you go people about wearing a mask and not wearing a mask a few people wearing mask not wearing mask "and i just dont want to deal with that anymore im saved.

L3: abc 36 news white pop-up vaccine clinic owingsville the vaccinations were by appointment only.