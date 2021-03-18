Skip to main content
Saturday, April 10, 2021

The Wanamaker Organ

The Wanamaker Grand Organ at Macy's has been thrilling Philadelphia shoppers and visitors every business day since 1911.

The organ is a National Historic Landmark and valued in excess of $71 million dollars.

