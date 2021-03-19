You you are you and you are the instruction workers on site or injured any school board and change when it comes to helping out their schools and a confession is also concerning he better pay nearly all spare treatments avian employees held the signs outside thursday the hamilton county school board meeting inside of board members weight cleaning services contract abm has held the custodial services contract with the school system for years and maybe in the company network in my building that is a habit that the grading mary leroy and their people people in a dual good job when they don't have the divide they need for dave and a half and i had a down last year abm presented an action plan to the board after some work not satisfied with their service since then some believe their service has improved slight kid that abm is done you good job of course they did we did have a candidate's meeting with them and i do think they improved a lot of things i just ... definitely spending the additional six under $90,000 i struggle with with the money i i really do but at what point are you just throwing $12 million down the drain when you're getting mediocre serve staff recommended ssc services the company was not the cheapest option there benefit are above and beyond what abm has new equipment i better recruitment that are training school board members nearly proves the contract with ssc 524 hour expert asian word is that actually achieve the results asking your year after year after he contacted chris tony's and services