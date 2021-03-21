Oneida County Sheriff's Office promotes gun safety

Oneida County Sheriff's Department provided free firearm safety kits in an effort to educate people about gun safety and to keep children safe

Gave away the kits at bass pro shop in utica as well as at runnings in rome.

They partnered with a nationwide firearms education program called project childsafe to give away gun locks to those who wanted them, and say that safety in the home is the most important thing.

Gun safety is a very important thing.

Every gun owner should be a responsible gun owner and project child safe is just one more way to make the weapons in the home safe if you have children or just in case of an incident or burglary."

The sheriff's office says that if you would like a gun lock, you should call its community affairs office.

