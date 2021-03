ALSO IN LAUREL COUNTY...THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE SAYS IT'S ASKING PEOPLE TO KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR A MISSING WOMAN.

After.

The other two drivers were not hurt.

####.

Also in laurel county...the sheriff's office says it's asking people to keep an eye out for a missing woman.

This is 22-year-old angelica monhollen....they say she was last seen on fariston road eight days ago...so friday march 12-th around two in the afternoon.

If you know where she might be you're asked to contact the sheriff's office.