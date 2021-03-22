Severe flooding of Australian river sees nearby park and pathways submerged

The severe flooding of the Nepean River in Penrith, New South Wales, has caused surround pathways and parks to be submerged.

Footage from March 21 shows the swollen river after the Warragamba dam overflowed.

Residents in New South Wales have been told to prepare to evacuate as the State Emergency Service has received more than 8,000 calls for help.