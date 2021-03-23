Husband charged with murder after wife's fatal shooting at their Alverado Drive home

Carwile II is facing a preliminary murder charge in connection to the death of his wife Joyce after she was shot at their home and later died at the hospital.

New details about the man accused of killing his wife on alverado drive on friday.fort wayne police have charged 56- year-old "david carwile the second" with murder.court documents say he shot his wife joyce carwile friday morning during an argument inside their home on alverado drive.a neighbor told police she heard the victim outside her door yelling for help -- and that her husband shot her.that same neighbor told investigators she saw david carwile leaving with their daughter who has special needs.

Officers later pulled him over and arrested him.court documents say he was caught on camera saying "good, i hope she dies" and "take me downtown and lock me up."joyce carwile later died at the hospital.police say they recovered a 22-caliber handgun inside their home.

Carwile is expected to appear in court thursday morning.

