Tuesday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: FCNCA, CET

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Friday, First Citizens BancShares' Chief Strategy Officer, Jeffery L.

Ward, made a $149,162 buy of FCNCA, purchasing 178 shares at a cost of $837.99 a piece.

Bargain hunters can bag FCNCA even cheaper than Ward did, with shares changing hands as low as $783.10 at last check today which is 6.6% under Ward's purchase price.

First Citizens BancShares Inc is trading down about 2.1% on the day Tuesday.

And at Central Securities, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Simms C.

Browning who bought 2,811 shares at a cost of $37.21 each, for a trade totaling $104,597.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Browning in the past year.

Central Securities is trading down about 0.2% on the day Tuesday.