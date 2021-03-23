Red Cross Giving Day set for March 24

Executive Director of the Northern California Chapter, Nuriddin Ziyadinov, joined Action News Now this morning to share more about the mission and how you can get involved.

March is Red Cross month, and tomorrow is Red Cross Giving Day, a chance to give back.

But this all costs money.

But this is a key time for the public to support the red cross.

Yes, the first is giving day on wednesday, march 24th.

Giving day is an opportunity for local communities to come together on one day to help the families who have been impacted by a home fire or other disaster and who urgently need red cross services to get back on their feet.

As we say, help can wait, so we urge you to support us at redcross.org/ givingday the second is a fun, family- friendly opportunity called the bash.

This is usually an in-person gala event with a military them but during the pandemic, we are going virtual!

Bash 2021: the boot camp challenge: "salute to service with a pledge to prepare" how does the red cross spend donations?

We are very proud that on average, 90 cents of every dollar the american red cross spends is invested in humanitarian services and programs. the other nine cents support our general operations and helps ensure we are ready to respond wherever and whenever help is needed.

In addition to giving day and the bash, you can provide financial support any day of the year.

If you go to redcross.org you can choose where your donation goes: disaster relief, your local red cross, biomedical services or wherever it needed most.

And we all know the red cross as a volunteer organization.

What do your volunteers do?

Volunteers carry out 90% of the humanitarian work of the red cross.

Volunteers do so much.

Some examples include: sheltering and serving meals to disaster victims responding to families who have just suffered a home fire helping with blood drives teaching cpr help soldiers arrange travel home for the birth of a child.

And they help us prepare for disaster and recover from the aftermath disaster action team members: from offering a caring and compassionate ear, to meeting the disaster- caused needs of individuals and households, such as lodging and clothing, and connecting them with long term recovery services, our volunteers ensure that families don have to face tough times alone.

This role is now done virtually, not in- person.

The gold country region covers 26 counties in northern california.

The volunteers who are helping in your city are people just like your viewers!

Volunteering is a great way to help your community while learning new skills and hopefully enriching your life and the lives of those around you.

If volunteering isn in the cards, we always welcome financial support or a blood donation through