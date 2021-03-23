Moms Demand Action Call For Federal Legislation

"Everytown for Gun Safety" and Moms Demand Action are speaking out following the shooting in boulder.

Both groups work to stop gun violence - and are demanding a response to the deadly incident.

But there are many more incidents, even locally, that don't receive media attention happening behind closed doors.

Those include domestic violence incidents, accidental gun deaths, and suicides.

Moms demand action co-leader alisha eiken says while they may not be mass shootings they're no less tragic and deadly.

Moms demand action co-leader alisha eiken says while they may not be mass shootings they're no less tragic and deadly.

Eiken says this past year gun violence and gun sales skyrocketed..

Making 2020 one of the deadliest years on record with gun death estimates exceeding 40-thousand lives.

Eiken says that's why the organization is pushing for state legislation to increase background checks for gun purchases and extreme risk protection orders.

These are bills that have bipartisan support.they're supported by the vast majority of minnesotans, by the vast majority of republicans in minnesota, and by the vast majority of gun owners in minnesota.

My group and i are not anti-gun, we fully support the second amendment, we just think with that right comes responsibility.

My group and i are not anti-gun, we fully support the second amendment, we just think with that right comes responsibility.

Mom's demand action does ask gun owners to lock their guns, make sure they're unloaded and kept separate from ammunition.

The founder of moms demands action is also speaking out saying communities can't accept gun violence as part of our lives and that it's time for our leaders to act and protect us from gun violence.

