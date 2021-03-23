Tiesto at Park Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles 10/13/01 | Giant Club Tapes

Here’s the raw footage of when Tiesto performed this DJ set at Park Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on October 13, 2001.

It was a Giant Club event that started out at Virgin Megastore in West Hollywood and featured Tijs Michiel Verwest (Tiësto) who was about to rise to the top of the DJ world for the next decade and beyond.

What’s your favorite Tiesto track?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!

Giant Club transformed the LA party scene into epic weekly events with the top DJs from around the world.

These parties were captured by me, Travis Oscarson.

The never-before-seen tapes have been sitting in my closet for many years.

It’s time they were seen, remembered and felt again.

Get ready to go back to what was the best nights of our lives… GIANT.