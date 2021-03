Shawnee Mission School District gets hefty February gas bill

FEBRUARY SHAWNEE MISSION SCHOOLSBUDGET 600,000 A YEAR FORNATURAL GAS.FEBRUARY’S BILL ALONE FROMSYMMETRY WAS 30 TIMES HIGHERTHAN THE NORM.THEY’RE BIG BILLS AND KEEP INMIND A LOT OF THAT DEALS WITHTHE CONTRACTUAL.DANGEROUS OF THOSE CUSTOMERSSCOTT CARTER EXPIRED MISSOURISAYS RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMERS WON’TSEE SUCH AN INCREASE TO HELPCUSTOMERS.HE SAYS SPIRE WILL SPREAD THERATE HIKE OVER THREE YEARSLIKELY ABOUT 7% EACH YEARSTARTING IN NOVEMBER MUCH LOWERTHAN WHAT IT COULD BE.SLOWER THAN WHAT YOU’VE SEEN INOTHER PARTS OF THE COUNTRY ANDSOME OTHER CUSTOMERS ANYINCREASE YOU SEE BEFORE THENWILL BE FOR USAGE ONLY.GOOD MORNING EVERYONE THEMISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICECOMMISSION, WHICH GOVERNSUTILITIES JUST HELD A WORKSHOPADDRESSING NATURAL GAS PRICECONCERNS 20,000 HELPING YOUUTILITIES BY RESIDENTIAL GAS INADVANCE THEIR REGULATED BY THESTATE.SO COSTS ARE MORE FIXED.IT WAS A TENSE COUPLE OF WEEKSOF ACTIVITY THERE TO MAKE SURETHAT WHAT PEOPLE TAKE FORGRANTED WHICH IS THE GAS ISGOING TO SHOW UP TO MAKE SURETHAT HAVE SPIRE KEPT THE HEAT ONNOW THEY’RE TRYING TO KEEP COSTS