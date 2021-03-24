Community Harvest Food Bank receives cheese donation for National Ag Day

National Ag Day is meant to celebrate farmers across the country, and Tuesday, some of those farmers in Fort Wayne say they wanted to give back to the community which has helped them so much throughout the past year.

as families across the community continue to struggle to have access to food, the american food industry gave a donation today, honoring the farmers who help grow that food.fox 55's drew frey tells us how this cheesy donation is helping area families.

community harvest food bank is constantly spreading food throughout the community.

This morning, they got some help from prairie farms and the allen county farm bureau.

Food bank president carmen cumberland says today's donation of 20 cases of cheese is the perfect way to celebrate national ag day."our clients today are going to get some great product because of neighbors of the food bank, friends helping friends." national ag day is meant to celebrate farmers across the country, and today, some of those farmers in fort wayne say they wanted to give back to the community which has helped them so much throughout the past year. "we've continued to operate and be in a position to help those in need, so we feel blessed to be in the position we've been in."

Cumberland says its critical to have local support, now more than ever.

"as we found out with covid, when it all comes down to it, we all need to take care of our own.

So having locally grown product to help support our community is so important."and a donation of cheese may be more valuable than it looks."this is very vital to somebody's diet, to their health.

Cheese isn't always something that somebody can come across in a grocery store if you have a limited income.

So, great that we get to provide this."while community harvest can enjoy this national ag day with eight ounce packages of cheese, cumberland says they're always looking for more people to donate or volunteer."we're talking time, talent and treasure.

Anybody can help."in fort wayne, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

Community harvest food bank is open monday through saturday.

For more on how to get involved, find this story online at fox55kris.com