Frankie Muniz is a first-time father

The Malcolm in the Middle star shared the happy news with his fans on his Instagram Story saying in a video he posted on Wednesday: "I'm a dad, guys.
I love him so much.
I love my wife so much".
The Malcolm in the Middle star shared the happy news with his fans on his Instagram Story saying in a video he posted on Wednesday: "I'm a dad, guys.
I love him so much.
I love my wife so much".
Sharing with the world that he has finally become a first time father, the former star of 'Malcolm in the Middle' star uploads a..