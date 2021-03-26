No. 11 Indiana Tech sweeps No. 14 Siena Heights to cap regular season

The No.
11-ranked Indiana Tech men's volleyball team ended the 2021 regular season on a high note as they swept Siena Heights University (25-20, 26-24, 25-19) Thursday evening inside the Schaefer Center.
Well..
Over to the schaefer center we go for some men's volleyball... 11th ranked indiana tech hosting number 14 siena heights...and the warriors raced out to a big lead early... daynte stewart... coming up with one of his 3 blocks... had a team high 10 kills as well... tech up five....later in the frame... back to a two point game... dante siracusa beats the block for one of his five kills... warriors take a three point lead...then... set point... and the saints can't handle the big swing from mason milan... he had a team high 10 kills as well... warriors take the first 25-20... they take the next two to win in three.... warriors finish the regular season