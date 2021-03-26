Second day of protests outside Batley Grammar over depictions of Prophet Muhammad as school closes and switches to remote learni

Second day of protests outside Batley Grammar over depictions of Prophet Muhammad as school closes and switches to remote learning for the day

The school at the centre of a row over the showing of a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad in class closed today after crowds gathered at the gates for a second day.

Batley Grammar School in West Yorkshire has switched to remote learning as around 50 protestors again called for the sacking of the teacher who showed pupils the image.

Crowds gathered again this morning (Fri) to complain about the image, which parents said had been taken from the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

The school has apologised over the "inappropriate" image, which was shown during a religious studies class this week, and suspended a teacher.