Top 10 Movie Musicals We Wish They'd Make With the Original Cast Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:51s 26 Mar 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Top 10 Movie Musicals We Wish They'd Make With the Original Cast We wish these movie musicals had the original cast. We wish these movie musicals had the original cast.

We wish these movie musicals had the original cast. Our countdown includes "Rock of Ages," "Nine," "Chicago," and more!