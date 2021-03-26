Dr. Robert Redfield, COVID Adviser For Gov. Hogan, Says He Believes Virus 'Escaped' From Lab In Wuhan

Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, who currently serves as a COVID-19 adviser for Gov.
Larry Hogan, said recently he believes the virus originated inside a lab in Wuhan, China and “escaped.”
Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, who currently serves as a COVID-19 adviser for Gov.
Larry Hogan, said recently he believes the virus originated inside a lab in Wuhan, China and “escaped.”
The former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the virus that causes COVID-19 escaped from a lab..