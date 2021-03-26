Good Word: Julliard

Chip congratulates Leronnie Bussey on his acceptance to the Julliard Dance program in New York.

It's one of the most exclusive clubs and highest honor a teen can attain.

Water 10 o'clock show.

Let's chat.

This is the ronnie abuse.

He ronnie was telling us about his exciting opportunity to us to attend the summer camp at the juilliard school in new york since they had just graduated from high school and made this video of his dance.

He also spent the winter auditioning fo entrance into juilliard's dance program that is one of the preeminent dance using schools in the world.

Thousands audition every year.

Only a few dozen cotton just one last week ronnie learned he was select one of the chosen few.

We want to actually do horses mom like a suburban and we wanted to let you know about it.

Great talent to be hearing about on the national black warm right here in this.

I'm chuck chapman.

Have a safe and happy weekend and make sure join