2 injured, road closed due to sinkhole

Tonight -- a sink-hole has a busy marshall county road blocked.

Two people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after driving into it early this morning.

Both the north and south bound lanes of alabama 2-27 from old 2-27 road to alabama 62 are blocked.

Waay 31's sierra phillips spent the day talking with people who live nearby.

Joe douglas "quite a bit of trucks going to geraldine and up towards rainsville."

Joe douglas lives near alabama 227 and says its a busy roadway.

He told me that right now he's not surprised a sinkhole shut the road down because of the way hes seen water crash down the road from up the mountain.

Aldot officials say the 15 feet by 10 feet wide and 5 foot deep sink hole will keep the road closed at least through the weekend.

They say it was caused by the recent heavy rain.

Officials say fyffe 24-year-old sabrina davis and a passenger were sent to the hospital with serious injuries after hitting the sink hole.

The marshall county sheriff's office says one of the people in car was pregnant.

Reporting in marshall county sierra phillips waay31 news.

Aldot officials will monitor the sink-hole this weekend in case it worsens from additional rainfall.