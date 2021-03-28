Utica Youth Common Council members working hard to improve the city they call home

Is made up of seven utica high school juniors and seniors...is looking for more participants.

Here's news channel two's with more on what the youth common council does and why they need more participation.

(gary libratore, news channel 2) .

None tc : 39:03 "these 11th and 12th graders are changing the city of utica, one step at a time, one idea at a time."

On a chilly saturday morning here in march...these local high school students are cleaning up city parks.

They are members of the utica youth common council... (stephanie heiland, utica youth common council advisor) tc : 34:33 "i reached out to devlin moody saying something like i thought this was a really good idea and he said he was actually used to be a part of this when he was in high school and so we work together to get it reinstated and i became the advisor of it and the rest is kind of history."

The rest is history...as these kids coming up with ideas as youth common coumncil members...to bring to the table of the city's actual common council members...like 6th ward common councilman joe betrus.

(joe betrus, 6th ward utica common council) tc : 25:38 "i think its good to teach the young people the structure of government more than anything, its nice to see young people get involved and to learn different aspects of government."

(olivia tobiasz, proctor high school sneior) tc : 28:52 "there's a lot going on in the world right now especially with all the groups coming together and stuff like that to make a difference and i think the young kids are really the voice of everything especially in times like this."

One youth common council member repsented the idea to have emergency blue light boxes put around th city...like the ones here's a live a look at the mirabito tower cam.

Tower