3-27-21 SCORES

Today, suny poly and utica college softball programs kicked off the first weekend series of the season.

It's been a long time coming.

U-c opened up the season on thursday - on the road against morrisville state - and this is the season opener for the wilcats.

-- suny poly jumped out to a 6-nothing start over the pioneers but in the bottom of the third, u-c has made it a one-run game, madison akots strikes out swinging but sara stransky runs home to tie it at 6-all.

-- top of the fourth, senior jordan penoyer hits an r-b-i single to center field, ariel smith scores.

7-6 wildcats.

-- next batter, freshman caitlin reilly flys out to center amy desena scores to give the wildcats an 8-6 lead heading into the 5th.

-- suny poly would bring in 4 more runs in the 5th.

((score)) u-c would have a big 6th inning scoring 4 runs and get within two in the bottom of the 7th but the wildcats would hold them off to win game one 14-12.

The pioneers came back and dominated in the second game winning 9-1.

On the gridiron, after over 500 days of uncertainty, this afternoon the new hartford spartans hosted the canastota raiders in the first of a five- game condensed schedule.

-- time running out in the first, the spartans already with a score on the board.

Senior quaterback tyler potocki, goes on this run - juking defenders - getting the spartans into the red zone.

-- start of the second, on the first play, potocki finds senior running back paul circelli wide open in the end zone for the touchdown.

-- how about a trick play for two points?

Junior kicker andrew durr fakes the kick, senior wide-out tyler cole connects with circelli for the conversion.

Great play by the spartans to take a 15-0 lead.

-- fast foward to just over one minute left in the half, potocki hands it off to senior running back vincent fanelli who muscles his way over the goal line for the touchdown.

((score)) new hartford scored 21 points int he second quarter.

A commanding performance by the spartans earns them a 35-0 win.

Everything is on the line tonight.

