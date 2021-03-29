Jamie Redknapp and Alex Scott celebrate football’s return with McDonald’s Fun Football

Former England stars helped to relaunch McDonald’s Fun Football programme which will offer one million hours of free football for children in 2021.To celebrate the return of outdoor sports as part of the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown, Jamie Redknapp and Alex Scott paid a special visit to the first McDonald’s Fun Football session of the year at the Bushy Park Sports Club in Teddington.The surprise appearance was to relaunch McDonald’s Fun Football sessions, part of its programme that aims to provide 5 million hours of Fun Football to children in the UK by 2022.