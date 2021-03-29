Teen girl accused of assaulting neighbor with box cutter

A 16-year-old girl was charged with assault after allegedly cutting her neighbor in the neck and back with a box cutter in Herkimer.

Whom police say was stabbed in the neck by a 16-year-old girl.

And we have now learned the weapon was a box cutter.

It happened around 9:00 saturday night on king street in the village of herkimer.

Herkimer police chief mike jory tells me officers were called to a home on king street for the report of a disturbance and when they arrived they found a man in his early 50's with two stab wounds, one of them serious....to his neck.

Police say the 16- year-old girl and the victim are neighbors on king street.

Police say the two had gotten into a physical altercation and during that altercation the victim, whose name is not being released, was stabbed twice with a box cutter.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Right now no word on his condition.

The 16 year old was arraigned on the assault charge and released to her family.

