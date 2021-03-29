A 16-year-old girl was charged with assault after allegedly cutting her neighbor in the neck and back with a box cutter in Herkimer.
Teen girl accused of assaulting neighbor with box cutter
Whom police say was stabbed in the neck by a 16-year-old girl.
And we have now learned the weapon was a box cutter.
It happened around 9:00 saturday night on king street in the village of herkimer.
Herkimer police chief mike jory tells me officers were called to a home on king street for the report of a disturbance and when they arrived they found a man in his early 50's with two stab wounds, one of them serious....to his neck.
Police say the 16- year-old girl and the victim are neighbors on king street.
Police say the two had gotten into a physical altercation and during that altercation the victim, whose name is not being released, was stabbed twice with a box cutter.
He was taken to a local hospital.
Right now no word on his condition.
The 16 year old was arraigned on the assault charge and released to her family.
