New Tech Uses A.I. to Melt Metal Out of Rocks with Sunlight

NEW YORK — The Telegraph reports that a secretive startup backed by Bill Gates has achieved a solar breakthrough that could really help the planet.

The company, called Heliogen, has discovered a way to use artificial intelligence and a field of mirrors to reflect so much sunlight that it generates extreme temperatures above 1,000 degrees Celsius.

This is much more heat than traditional solar farms can produce, making it the first version of concentrated solar technology capable of baking cement and melting steel and glass.

Taking into account that high-temperature industrial processes like these create more than 20% of global emissions, one realizes how much the technology can help mankind.

Heliogen uses computer vision software, automatic edge detection and other sophisticated technology to train a field of mirrors to reflect solar beams to a very small spot.

The idea is to use AI to control hundreds of mirrors and align them with much more precision than before, thereby creating much higher temperatures.