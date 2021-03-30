Ten New Male Alligators Arrive At Zoo In Dangerous Moving Day

Ten alligators have been transported to a new home in Australia.

Keepers at the Australian Reptile Park undertook the highly dangerous task of introducing the alligators into their new home.

The all-male adult group arrived from friends of the park, Australia Zoo.

Already home to 45 adult alligators, the process is considered extremely dangerous and certainly kept the hearts of staff racing.

Zookeepers had to keep their wits about them as they opened each box hoping the alligators turned to the water and not to them.

Keepers will now keep a close eye on the new arrivals, ensuring they settle in with the other alligators.