Southside prepares to celebrate life of beloved assistant principal

Joseph's benton high school will be closed tomorrow to say goodbye to one of their own.

Tomorrow will be the funeral and celebration of life of luke mccoy, the longtime assistnat prinicpal who suddenly died last weekend.

With how mccoy often lit a spark in his student's lives.

Benton high school cancelling classes thursday morning as a tribute to their beloved assistant principal...luke mccoy who died friday.

The cardinals closing the doors allowing students and staff to honor mccoy at his memorial service.just shy of a thousand people are expected to attend mccoy's funeral rupp funeral home... remembering him as a life-long educator, friend and staple of the southside.

Mccoy was born and raised in st.

Joseph and graduated from benton.

His teaching career began in 1998 and he spent the last 13 years as assistant principal at benton.

He was recognized as the northwest missouri assistant principal of the year in 2011 and 2018.mccoy died on friday at the age of 46.rupp funeral home says this pillar of the southside will receive the memorial service he rightfully deserves.

Mccoy's celebration of life service is being held thursday at 10:30 am at grace evangelical church.the service will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in-person.

Because mccoy loved fireworks-a firework show will follow the service in place of flowers-the family is asking for donations to their children's education fund.

Donations can be made to ugift529.com...entering the code 56m-202 information will also be on our website at kq2.com the mccoy family is asking those attending the service wear face masks and dress in red for benton or chiefs or blue for the royals.again- the memorial service begins at 10:30 a.m.

Reporting in studio kilee thomas kq2 news