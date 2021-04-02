NBCUniversal Media May Get Pulled From Netflix, HBO Max to Boost Peacock

NBCUniversal parent company Comcast is weighing the possibility, as deals with both HBO Max and Netflix are set to expire at the end of the year.

Comcast's Universal Pictures is home to the wildly popular 'Jurassic World' and 'Fast & Furious' franchises.

Comcast's animation studio, Illumination, produced 'The Secret Life of Pets,' 2020's third-most popular movie on streaming services.

Sources say that a decision has not yet been made.

The pandemic has had a profound effect on the way media is consumed, which has led to a shift in the availability of media online.

The Walt Disney Company made the decision to support all Disney content on its own streaming platform, Disney+.

Other companies have done the same with some of their content, adding to the competition among streaming services for original films