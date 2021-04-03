Video shows attack against Asian couple in Tacoma, Washington

Video from November 19, 2020, shows an attack against an Asian couple in Tacoma, Washington.
A 15-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree assault according to the Tacoma Police Department.
Video from November 19, 2020, shows an attack against an Asian couple in Tacoma, Washington.
A 15-year-old suspect has been charged with second-degree assault according to the Tacoma Police Department.
A 15-year-old is under arrest in Tacoma, Washington, for an apparent attack on an Asian couple seen in a cell phone video that..