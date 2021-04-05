Suspect Faces A Judge In Hell's Kitchen Anti-Asian Attack

The man accused of attacking a 65-year-old Asian woman in Hell's Kitchen will face a judge Monday.
As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, his court appearance comes as more Asian leaders rally against the violence.
Brandon Elliott's court appearance comes as the NYPD investigates more potential bias attacks. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Police have made an arrest in the brutal beating of an Asian American woman Sunday in Hell's Kitchen.