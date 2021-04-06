CDC federal moratorium on eviction extended for third time

Fort Wayne renters and landlords alike are feeling the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the third time the deadline has been pushed back.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the federal moratorium on eviction until June 30th.

Right now - relief for millions of americans who are falling behind on rent.

Fox 55's nico pennisi tells us what this means for fort wayne renters and landlords alike.

Take pkg:"if you're choosing between buying food at the grocery store or paying rent, sometimes you have to pick buying food."

Thomasindiana legal services attorney andrew thomas says it's a decision of survival.fort wayne residents experiencing financial strain because of the pandemic are struggling to keep up with rent and utilities.

"unfortunately people got behind on their rent during the pandemic and they're trying to sort everything out."

Thomasthe cdc's extension of the federal moratorium on eviction is providing them relief."many of these folks, maybe it's the first time they've come across that problem and these programs are intended to help these folks out."

Thomas renters aren't the only party affected.

For landlords... "these are small businesses.

They're trying to make a living and if they're not getting rent, they can't pay their mortgage and so they're facing foreclosure."

Guy george guy with the fort wayne housing authority says this is why many landlords chose to evict.

With funding from the us department of treasury, the city of fort wayne's emergency rental assistance program is bridging the gap."that's working with the agencies that are here locally to make sure that tenants get the assistance they need and landlords are getting their rent to make them whole as well."

Guy if the moratorium is not extended past june 30, renters will be expected to pay their entire back rent.

If they fail to do so, they risk eviction.

In fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news if you believe there is going to be an issue with your landlord... indiana legal services says it's best to act far ahead of time.

The filing of an eviction alone can be as detrimental to the tenant as an eviction