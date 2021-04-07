Whipsnade’s brown bears come out of hibernation

Brown bears have made their way out of their winter hibernation at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

Keepers spotted aptly-named Sleeping Beauty and her five-year-old sister, Cinderella, emerging from the den where they snooze their way through the colder months of the year, on Wednesday April 7, while the zoo’s third brown bear, Snow White, decided to stay in bed a little longer.

It comes just in time for the return of visitors, as the zoo will reopen its doors to the public on April 12, after months of forced closure.