'Hundreds' line the streets of Belfast amid clashes in Northern Ireland

According to the filmer, "hundreds" gathered on Lanark Way in the footage from April 7.

"Hundreds" lined Lanark Way in Belfast as police were attacked in another night of disorder in Northern Ireland.

Loud explosions are also heard in the distance.

Police confirmed a vehicle was set alight at the junction of Lanark Way and Shankhill Road.

Petrol bombs were also thrown at the gates between the two roads, according to reports.

Forty-one police officers have been injured and 10 people have been arrested in the clashes.