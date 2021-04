Anupam Kher shares an adorable video, winning hearts on social media| Oneindia News

Anupam Kher has shared a video on his Instagram account that is winning hearts.

In which three children are seen jamming confidently.

These children are singing standing on the road.

A child standing in the middle is using a wood, playing it like a guitar.

The children standing around him are busy singing.

#AnupamKher #ViralVideo #KidsSinging