What Method Should You Use to Prepare Your Tax Return?

Get ahead and file your taxes now.You'll be that much closerto receiving your refund.However, with a variety of methodsavailable to prepare your taxes,which one is the best method?.The most traditional option, you canfile an individual income tax returnmanually by completing the Form 1040.Make sure to mail it and anypayment you owe post-marked bythis year's deadline of May 17, 2021.If you have a simple return, you can fileusing a tax software program or onlineservice like TurboTax or H&R Block.Lastly, you can rely on the expertiseof an accountant or tax professionalwho will work with you.This is the best method for a complex returnor if you have multiple sources of income