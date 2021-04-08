An assisted care facility needs your help to continuing bringing smiles to residents

Many people many people in assisted living facilities weren't able to see family or friends for months.

But one care facility in clinton, indiana is making sure its residents are staying positive by doing something unique.

News 10's bri shackelford is in the studio to explain the program.

in order to keep the spirits of residents up.the vermillion convalescent center started a program called "adopt a senior."

On the facebook page...people can "adopt" any o the seniors living there.

People drop off gifts.cards.and can even video chat with their seniors.

All residents at the vermillion convalescent center have been adopted.

Some of them..

Like phyllis lambert..

Have even been adopted by more than one person.

Lambert says this experience has been unlike any other.

"it meant so much to me because you didn't have anything to look forward to and you had to be in here."

She's very thankful to the people who have adopted her.and her peers.

She tells me the program has helped raise everyone's spirits.

But it's not just the residents who feel joy.

Tressa earley has adopted a senior at the center.

She says this year has been tough on everyone... so this has been a great opportunity.

"so, it's just giving a little piece of joy back to somebody who may need it because they were here and lonely, and to me who needed it because i've been lonely too."

This program is helping people feel a little less lonely.

Lambert says everyone now has something to look forward to almost every week.

"and i get so much stuff.

Different things from different people, and i love it.

I love all the different cards, i get so many cards.

You can't possibly be bored because there's always something going on."

//////// if you would like to spread a little joy...and adopt a senior yourself...you still can.

