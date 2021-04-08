How To Amplify Your Frozen Pizza

How can we make pizza healthier?

So i'm not saying they eat pizza every day, but what are some ways that we can boost the nutrition in the pizza?

So is actually pretty simple.

We can add some things to the pizza.

And we can also make some simple substitution.

So i have right here frozen pizza in front of me, and i'm gonna talk to you about what you could be.

The first thing is my first tip to choose a thin.

Crust that's gonna save you some calories and also some carbs.

And then you can add on what you want so we can also choose some things like a whole grain tortilla if you want, or you can even get a vegetable crushed like a cauliflower, broccoli or zucchini crust.

Also add another dimension of nutrition on there.

So let's talk about what can i put on this piece of right here in front of me to make it more nutritious?

Well, the first thing is like i told you have a plain cheese pizza here.

And what i'm going to add his turkey pepperoni now the turks.

So it z gonna be, you know a healthier alternative, but you could also choose some grilled chicken.

You can shoot, make some lean ground beef crumbles on there as well.

Another thing one of my favorite things to add an ambitious this is mushrooms now mushrooms or source of vitamin d and vitamin d is one of those immune supporting vitamins.

So that's a great thing to add to pop on there.

Another thing is going to be some fresh tomatoes, which is a source of vitamin c, and also some greens, so it's gonna make it colorful.

But those green leaves are gonna also the spinach is gonna add to my iron on there as well.

So it's super simple, and then you cook it with these ingredients.

John, it would put some fresh tomatoes.

We put some turkey pepperoni and some mushrooms, and it just came out.

So good.

Now, what can we add after it's cooked?

Now we can always add some good fats to it.

Some avocado, one of my favorite things to top a dish with just because there's avocados add ah, great flavor, but also there's good, healthy unsaturated fats.

And then we can also top it was some more fresh tomatoes.

I have some fresh cherry tomatoes as well.

It's almost like i'm putting a little salad on top form a pizza here.

And then if you want to add more fresh greens, you could throw those on there.

Um i love some fresh red bell pepper along with some green onions to throw him on there, and really, the sky's the limit.

It adds a nice crunch as a great fresh flavor to it, and it just really adds a lot of color.

And you know, um, really, you could do a lot of things with these.

You can create some different.

Types of theme meals.

You could do a taco pizza night one night or you could.

Top it with a sauce.

So i have some actually some balsamic glaze here, and.

You could just throw a little bit of that on top and that yes, this is.

It's so good, so easy, you know, and then, um, and these pizzas right here that.

It's actually shipped from italy.

So you know.

Says calm.

There are times of recipes on there.

There's also a section called eat right section, and that's where