New fire station to replace Tupelo's oldest

The city broke ground on a new fire station that'll replace the city's oldest station.

Forward on a long over- due project and soon a group of fire fighters will have a brand new place to work.

Wtva alexis jones is live in tupelo to tell us where they're headed.

I'm outside of station two which is the oldest fire station in tupelo.

By the end of this year, there won't be anymore fire fighters inside.

Deputy chief jimmy avery is the longest serving member of tupelo fire department.

Avery said he was excited to break ground at station two's new location.

Sot: "it's awesome to get a new one.

You know, just to have new quarters, updated appliances and updated technology, and getting off the main road."

Fire chief thomas walker said station two has been on west main street for 64 years.

Walker said over the years, he and city leaders have spent a lot of money trying to repair it.

Sot: "it was a lot of structural issues.

And it's not like putting a coat of paint ton it was going to fix it."

Construction workers are building the new station on the corner of blair street and clayton avenue.

Chief walker said city leaders used bond money to pay for it, which means they don't have to raise taxes to build it.

Nat: walker said he's happy station 2 fire fighters will finally have more space and a better location.

Sot: "we're just tickled to death, especially the guys who work out of that station."

The chief said station 2 gets the most calls out of all the stations in the city.

But their truck sirens won't be a problem for their neighbors.

Firefighters will turn them on only if there's a lot of traffic.

Live in tupelo.

Alexis jones.

Wtva 9 news.

