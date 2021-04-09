Rape survivor sues LCC over mandatory reporting requirements

News at 6" a rape survivor says she was forced to relive her trauma... because an out of touch policy at lane community college.

It started out as a routine conversation between a school administrator and her supervisor.

The now-retired employee, who kezi has chosen not to identify, was brainstorming ways to improve resources on- campus for sexual assault survivors.

:15 meredith holley/ attorney says,?the supervisor said, why do you think this is an issue?

And our client said, you know, i experienced rape 30 years ago, and so i have a good intuition for when other people have had similar experiences?

When she heard this, the woman boss said school policy required her to report the rape to the school title ix office, regardless of the fact it happened thirty years ago and had nothing to do with the school.

The woman begged her supervisor not to.

Meredith holley/ attorney says?the client said, oh, no, no //this is my private experience, you do not have permission to share it with anybody?

:50 jacob roberts says,?the next morning, she received*this letter from the school with a link to the school public safety website in case she felt unsafe?

Meredith holley/ attorney says,?it was just very triggering for her?

Lane community college declined to comment on the lawsuit.

The woman said not being able to keep her story private reminded her of the loss of control she felt during the decades-old rape.

When she filed a complaint, the school said the supervisor followed all the school policies.

Meredith holley/ attorney says,?for her, the most important part is changing this interpretation of the policy?

Because of the incident, holley said the employee had to go on disability and will also be looking to get lost wages from the time she would have been able to work.

Meredith holley/ attorney says,?in their findings, they even agreed that this has had a really profound impact on her?

